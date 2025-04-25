Kenneth Grant is the one draft pick the Dolphins absolutely had to make (and it's awesome)

One full season removed from losing Christian Wilkins to free agency, the Miami Dolphins were forced to use another first-round draft pick to replace him.

The Dolphins tried to take the cheap route again in 2025 by offering Calais Campbell a contract to stay in Miami. Campbell chose more money and the Cardinals rather than a chance at the postseason. The Dolphins were left with nothing, but now they got a lot more than that.

Miami entered the draft with needs on both sides of the ball but clearly believed the need at defensive tackle was bigger than the others. As a result, the team selected Michigan tackle Kenneth Grant.

Grant is no slouch, and he is no one's second-best DT. Had he not been on the same team as Mason Graham, he would probably have been considered a higher draft selection. And for those worried about Grant not playing with Graham at the next level, he should slide in seamlessly with Zach Sieler.

Kenneth Grant is a fantastic addition to a defense that needs run support.

Even with Campbell on the roster, the Dolphins were lacking in run defense. Sieler was good, but he couldn't do it all on his own, and Campbell was rotational. Grant won't be a rotational player, and that gives the Dolphins power up front, the same way they had it with Wilkins when he was here.

Grant now becomes the future at defensive tackle as Sieler will eventually phase out, but for the next two seasons, this should be a great defensive front to watch.

Grant is 340 pounds but moves like he weighs 100 less. He has an incredibly fast first step off the snap and is disciplined to watch down the line at the ball and for movement. He has excellent anticipation skills, but his reaction off the ball works better. Hard to move, Grant can easily take on double-team assignments and find ways to split them. While he will need to work on getting into the backfield, Grant's role with the Dolphins will be to stop the run, and he is good at what he does.