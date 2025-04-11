Dolphins' latest moves indicate they are ready to replace Calais Campbell

The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and the Miami Dolphins are working to get their final visits aligned and completed.

Dolphins fans know what the team needs to do, but will Chris Grier address each area of concern? He does, after all, have a tendency to reach for prospects in the draft.

Miami is entering an interesting season where Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel face increasing pressure. Nailing this year's draft is necessary, given the holes on the roster and the lack of quality veteran free agents to fill them.

Dolphins fans can take a look at the pre-draft visits the team has made to get an idea of the positions they might be interested in. This doesn't mean they will draft those specific players, but it's a good indication of where their heads might be.

The Dolphins continue to show interest in top defensive tackles

Miami has met with Texas A&M edge-rusher Shemar Stewart and his teammate, interior lineman Shemar Turner. Both could hear their names called inside the opening two rounds.

Interestingly enough, the Dolphins have had three Top 30 visits with defensive tackles. Along with Turner, they have met with Texas' Alfred Collins and Rutgers' Kyonte Hamilton.

We only know of seven reported Top 30 visits this offseason. Miami may have had others that haven't been reported yet. Of those seven, five were defensive prospects, including three interior linemen, and the other two were pass-catchers: LSU tight end Mason Taylor and Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams.

It doesn't provide many clues about the team's direction early in the draft but highlights their interest in defensive linemen.

The Dolphins need defensive help, and that seems to be the way they are leaning. However, until they start sitting down with some of the prospects they may target at No. 13, their plan remains a mystery.

More Dolphins News and Analysis