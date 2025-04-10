3 areas Dolphins have improved (and 2 they must still fix) this offseason

Miami Dolphins fans began the offseason with hope and excitement, especially after the team battled back to almost make the playoffs.

Miami's offseason didn't start as fans had hoped, but they knew the reality of the situation. The Dolphins didn't have money to spend freely and had tough free-agency decisions.

With the NFL Draft almost here, the Dolphins will have another shot to fill some of their needs, but have they improved their roster over last season? It's a subjective question, but there's still work to do.

Improved: Dolphins' wide receiver corps

Despite losing River Cracraft and Braxton Berrios, the addition of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine may be the Dolphins' best offseason move. Westbrook-Ikhine is a talented young receiver who can line up inside and out. He gives Tua Tagovailoa a tall target to throw to, unlike Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins didn't need to make wide receiver a priority in 2025, but it was hard to pass on a talent like Westbrook-Ikhine. He should pay off for the Dolphins far more than Odell Beckham Jr. did in 2024 (although that isn't saying much).

Not improved: Dolphins' defensive line

This one is still fluid, as the Dolphins are expected to draft players at the position, possibly as early as Round 1. The biggest issue, however, is that they have yet to provide depth to the unit, something they will need to do with undrafted rookies and veteran free agents after the draft.

How bad is the interior defensive line? It consists of Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, and Neil Farrell. Miami must find a replacement for Calais Campbell in the draft.

Improved: Dolphins' running back depth

The Dolphins lost Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert but still improved. Mostert was a leader on the team, a veteran others looked up to. They didn't replace the leadership, but they did replace the potential production.

The addition of Alexander Mattison will help the Dolphins in short-yardage situations. Mattison brings more physicality to the roster, which is needed at the position. Mostert was the physical back, and Miami may have improved the unit with Mattison.

Not improved: Dolphins' offensive line

Signing James Daniels was a good start to free agency, but the follow-up left a lot to be desired. Larry Borom wasn't a bad signing, as he provides depth, but the best Miami could do after Daniels was re-signing Liam Eichenberg.

Eichenberg doesn't make the roster better, and the Dolphins still need to address the interior line.

Improved: Dolphins' quarterback room

Love it or hate it, Zach Wilson provides the Dolphins with a backup quarterback who has starting experience and potential. Wilson is still trying to get his career turned around after failing with the New York Jets.

Was it Wilson's fault or the staff in New York that couldn't develop him? The Dolphins hope Darrell Bevell can work on Wilson's development and give the Dolphins a solid backup should they lose Tua again for any length of time. On paper, it's better than the carousel of Skylar Thompson, Mike White, and Tyler Huntley.

