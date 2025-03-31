Dolphins will likely build on their biggest strength during the 2025 NFL Draft

When it comes to the Miami Dolphins, it's usually when they draft a running back, not if.

There must be something about the accolades Miami receives every time it drafts a running back that keeps Chris Grier going back to the well.

The Dolphins have selected a running back in seven of their past eight drafts. Most are Day 3 additions, but an occasional third-round selection is thrown in for good measure. The Dolphins will almost certainly draft a running back this year, and free-agent addition Alexander Mattison could be the blueprint.

Miami has the speed with De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright, but the offense lacked a bulldozing, physical runner before signing Mattison. The Dolphins may target a running back with a similar style in the draft.

Dolphins will likely add another running back in the 2025 NFL Draft

We will get to those players in a minute, but if the Dolphins want to buck the Day 3 trend, Arizona State's Cam Skattebo is a name to watch. He is a powerful, tackle-breaking runner who plays mean. The only problem is that the Dolphins may need to use a Day 2 pick to select him, probably a second-round selection. They can't afford to spend draft capital that early.

If drafting Ashton Jeanty would shock fans in Round 1, not drafting a running back at all this year would be equally surprising. It's a deep class, and the Dolphins could find talent on Day 3. Players like Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins and Damien Martinez of "The U" could find their names on the tongues of Dolphins executives.

If the Dolphins continue to follow past trends, they are set with Achane for another two years before handing the job to Wright, who will hold it for a year. Miami values running backs, but not as a focal point player; they are more season-to-season. Miami likes to use them, wear them down, and change them out.

Expect the Dolphins to add another running back in the draft.

