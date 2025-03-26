Zach Wilson reveals why he signed with the Dolphins in free agency

Most NFL fans and some in the media believe that new Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson is a bust. Taken far too early in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, Wilson is now on his third NFL team in four years.

The Dolphins needed someone reliable to line up behind Tua Tagovailoa. When it was announced Wilson would be joining the roster, the immediate reaction wasn't good. Wilson sat out the entire 2024 season with the Denver Broncos. He was active, but he just didn't play as Denver relied on rookie Bo Nix.

Wilson is a member of the Dolphins now, and recently, he was asked why he chose to join Miami. Wilson says he was impressed with the team and, apparently, the quarterback coaching.



Specifically, Wilson pointed out that Tagovailoa's development over the years is something that stood out. Wilson could use some better coaching. In Denver, he likely got better, given Sean Payton's ability to bring out the best in quarterbacks. But without having played, we may not know until later this year.

Zach Wilson will likely see plenty of opportunities with the Miami Dolphins in 2025

It's hard to believe the Dolphins may rely on Wilson to lead them to the playoffs, but that is exactly what might happen.

Tagovailoa has health concerns, and it can't be sugarcoated. Last year, he dealt with yet another concussion issue and then, at the end of the season, dealt with a hip problem. Chances are, Wilson joined the Dolphins because of the opportunity he will likely get.

No quarterback in the NFL is going to be 100 percent content with standing on the sidelines all season long, especially if they feel they have something to prove. Wilson knows his role in Miami is to backup Tagovailoa. But he also knows that, given Tagovailoa's injury history, there is a better chance of him taking the field with the Dolphins.

With Darrell Bevel coaching Wilson, the Dolphins' new backup should get up to speed quickly. Bevel did a great job getting Tagovailoa's mechanics corrected after the fiasco he went through during the Brian Flores era. Wilson should benefit from that as well.

"What's not to like," said Wilson when recently speaking about Miami. He's right, there is a lot to like about the Dolphins and only a little not to like when it comes to his new situation.

The best situation for Wilson would have been a chance to start on a team, but there wasn't much of an opportunity to do so. The Dolphins, however, potentially offer him a perfect opportunity to get on the field at some point next season. So yes, what's not to like?

