Dolphins retaining key coach will help Tua Tagovailoa level up in 2025

The Miami Dolphins will have holes to fill on their roster, but it seems they won't have another one on the coaching staff. That's good news for Tua Tagovailoa.

Earlier in the week, it was announced the Las Vegas Raiders would be hiring Chip Kelly to run the team's offense under Pete Carroll. Darrell Bevell interviewed for the job, and it was assumed he would get it. Carroll, however, went with Kelly.

Carroll and Bevell both worked together in Seattle, where they won a Super Bowl, but this time around, Carroll will be chasing it with someone else.

While many Dolphins fans continue to debate the strengths and weaknesses of Miami's quarterback, keeping Bevell is good news for Tua. This will be his third season with Bevell, and he has shown progress under his coaching. His biggest issue remains staying healthy and consistently making tertiary reads when the first two options are not there.

Darrell Bevell is more than just the Dolphins' quarterback coach

While Bevell worked with the quarterback unit, he was also in charge of the passing game, serving as the passing game coordinator. With Bevell missing out on the Raiders job, Mike McDaniel will be able to maintain some consistency on offense, but there is no question that he needs to do better with play-calling.

McDaniel insists he is the best option on the Dolphins' staff to handle that job. Most are not convinced that is true.

It will be interesting to see what happens during the 2025 season. McDaniel is not officially on the hot seat, but it is getting warmer. Retaining one of his top coaches is important, but the head coach needs to make changes to his game plan and rely on his staff a lot more.

The Dolphins have already replaced Wes Welker with Robert Prince, and Danny Crossman with Craig Aukerman. It appears they will not lose Anthony Weaver to a head coaching gig this offseason.

