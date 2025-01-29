Dolphins likely to lose top offensive coach to the Raiders and Pete Carroll

The Miami Dolphins could be on the verge of losing another coach from the team, this time to the Las Vegas Raiders. They may need to do what they can to keep him.

So far this offseason, the Dolphins have parted ways with special teams coordinator Danny Crossman and replaced him with Craig Auckerman. Miami also fired wide receivers coach Wes Welker and replaced him with former Dallas Cowboys WRs coach Robert Prince. Now, the Dolphins may be on the verge of losing another coach.

Darrell Bevell has been coaching with Miami for three seasons now as the team's quarterback coach and is one of the reasons Tua Tagovailoa has become a better quarterback, at least mechanically. The long-time quarterbacks coach has a great reputation in the NFL, and on Wednesday, he interviewed with the Raiders.

Bevell has a history with new Las Vegas head coach Pete Carroll. They coached together with the Seattle Seahawks and helped the franchise win a Super Bowl in 2013.

The popular opinion is that Bevell will take the job if and when it is offered. Bevell has served as an offensive coordinator for 15 years in the NFL for four different teams, most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, where he was also the head coach for four games.

Miami Dolphins still waiting on word about Anthony Weaver's opportunity to coach New Orleans Saints

Miami still doesn't know the future of Anthony Weaver's status with the New Orleans Saints. Weaver is one of two remaining coaches in the hunt for that head-coaching job, but the Saints have not made a decision yet, which potentially implies that they may have more interest in hiring current Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

If Weaver leaves, it will create a massive hole on the defensive side of the ball for the Dolphins. But losing Bevell wouldn't be ideal for Miami either.

Some might believe a team losing its quarterback coach isn't a big deal. Tagovailoa continues to play with reckless abandon, still gets hurt, and is one-dimensional in this offense. Still, Bevell has been integral in developing Tagovailoa's throwing motion, downfield vision, and awareness in the pocket.

