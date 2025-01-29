NFL insider provides big update on Anthony Weaver's Dolphins future

One of the biggest problems the Miami Dolphins have is continuity. That is especially true on the defensive side of the ball, where the team has had three different defensive coordinators in three years.

There could be another change this offseason, as Anthony Weaver is still in line for the New Orleans Saints' head coach job. If Weaver leaves, Mike McDaniel is going to have to find a suitable replacement, and that may be a lot easier said than done.

If there is good news, Weaver doesn't seem to be the first choice for New Orleans. According to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the Saints' top choice.

The report says that Mike McCarthy has taken himself out of the running and that "Moore is the leader in the clubhouse in New Orleans." Earlier in the week, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury decided not to go for a head coach job. There are now only two candidates that seem to have the Saints' eye: Moore and Weaver.

Anthony Weaver had a great visit with the Saints, but so did Kellen Moore

While both coaches come with good resumes, Moore is a lot more proven. He has coached up several top quarterbacks and has been an offensive coordinator for six seasons. Weaver has been a defensive coordinator for one. Moore has produced four top-10 offenses and has been in the Super Bowl.

Experience does matter, and while Weaver is an up-and-coming head coach candidate, he may find 2026 as the year he gets his first head coaching job. If the Dolphins have another good season on defense, Weaver will likely find himself being courted by several teams.

For now, it is still up in the air whether Weaver stays or is hired by the Saints. If New Orleans wants Moore, there isn't much they can do until after the Super Bowl, but they can make the decision, and it wouldn't be fair to Weaver to string it along any more than necessary.

