Losing Anthony Weaver has now become a real possibility for Dolphins

While the Miami Dolphins continue to search for a special teams coordinator, they may soon have to start looking for another top coach.

According to multiple reports, Anthony Weaver has done quite well in the head coaching interviews he has participated in.

It shouldn't be much of a surprise. Weaver is considered an up-and-coming head coaching candidate. Most thought it might take another year, but he may get a job this cycle.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the New Orleans Saints are bringing Weaver in for a second interview.

Weaver's defense was far from perfect, but he took a team that was full of injuries and a lot of change and made them into a top-10 unit. He is well-respected by the players and holds them accountable for what they do on the field.

When the Dolphins hired Weaver last offseason, his former boss, John Harbaugh, gave him a rave review and made it clear that, in his opinion, Weaver was going to be a great head coach in the NFL.

While this is a great opportunity for Weaver, should he get the job, it will directly impact the Dolphins, who have had issues with constant changeover. Since 2016, Miami has had far more consistency in changing defensive coaches than keeping them.

2016: Vance Joseph

2017-2018: Matt Burke

2019: Patrick Graham

2020, 2021, 2022: Josh Boyer

2023: Vic Fangio

Boyer was the only coach to last more than two seasons since Chris Grier became the GM. We won't paint Grier as the reason, but success and failures do reach from the top down.

Of course, we also need to look at the coaches themselves. Joseph left to become a head coach, which could be what happens with Weaver. Burke has put together a good defense in Houston and has served the last two seasons as their DC. Boyer has not coached in the NFL since leaving the Dolphins in 2022.

Both Graham and Fangio left the Dolphins after one season to coach somewhere else. In the case of Fangio, he didn't want to be the DC in Miami but wanted to return to the Eagles. Philadelphia's defense is one of the best in the NFL, and the team is one game from the Super Bowl.

Who is the Dolphins' best option to replace Anthony Weaver if he leaves?

The Dolphins will need to conduct a search for a replacement, but the best option would be Robert Saleh. He and Mike McDaniel have a great friendship and working relationship that dates back to their days in San Francisco.

While two teams in the AFC East searched for head coaches, the Bills are now preparing for the AFC Championship against the Chiefs. Good defenses win championships.

Miami would be smart to go after Saleh, who is a great defensive coach but was overwhelmed in his first head coaching gig with the Jets. While Saleh makes sense, there is no guarantee he would join the Dolphins. He is still a top candidate for the Jaguars in their head coaching search, and it has been rumored that he would like to go back to the 49ers.

For now, eyes are on Weaver, who could be moving on soon despite earlier reports that he was likely staying.

