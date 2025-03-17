Notable Jets fan shares encouraging thoughts on Zach Wilson joining the Dolphins

Quarterback is always a hot topic around the NFL, and backup quarterbacks these days get as much attention in the offseason as the starters do in the regular season. It's no different for the Miami Dolphins.

When free agency began, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel made no hesitation as they worked toward fixing a glaring problem at quarterback, finding someone who could back up Tua Tagovailoa. No one expected Zach Wilson that early.

After a flurry of quarterback moves on the first day of "legal tampering" Miami found themselves looking to avoid the mistakes they made last year and Wilson was an opportunity to avoid that very issue.

NFL Network's Rich Eisen talked about the signing of Wilson on a recent episode of his show. While it's hard to see if he loves the move or just likes it, given the smirks from time to time, he did say that comparatively speaking to what the Dolphins have had over the last two years, "Zach Wilson is better than them."

Eisen points out what Dolphins fans know, any quarterback that joins Miami is going to have a good chance of seeing the field because Tagovailoa has injury concerns.



Eisen was bold enough to wonder what the Dolphins quarterback situation will be later in the year should Miami have to play at MetLife. He didn't mince his words when he said Wilson very well could be the starting quarterback against his former team.

Wilson is starting to grow on fans; they will never be thrilled with the addition, but there weren't many options on the market that would clearly be a better choice without paying more. Miami is giving him a deal that could potentially hit $10 million through incentives.

Miami Dolphins biggest issue is they have not been able to draft and develop a quality backup QB

Skylar Thompson was drafted in the seventh round, just before Brock Purdy. The Dolphins failed at getting Thompson the development he needed. Why? In some part, they need to develop Tagovailoa, who had his own issues with mechanics. It's understandable when your coaches need to allocate time to the starter, and at that point, the one-on-one coaching with the backup becomes secondary.

Additionally, Grier has not been able to identify quality backups, which makes the Wilson signing concerning as well. In addition to Thompson, Tyler Huntley, Tim Boyle, Mike White, and Teddy Bridgewater don't exactly scream playoffs.

