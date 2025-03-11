Predicting Dolphins' next 3 moves after underwhelming Zach Wilson signing

The Miami Dolphins finally made an outside move to address their roster, but it didn't have the effect fans hoped for. Zach Wilson doesn't set the bar very high for Miami. Not yet.

Chris Grier may have been snickered at for adding Wilson, but he made up for it later in the evening on Monday when he signed James Daniels to take one of the two vacant guard spots. Daniels could be the best guard Miami has had in years, but he is coming off an Achilles injury.

Grier also added Larry Borom to the roster. Borom struggled in Chicago, but he will add versatility to the roster as he can swing outside and play tackle. He will need to compete for a roster spot and earn playing time, but hey, it's not Liam Eichenberg.

What's next for Miami?

What moves will the Dolphins make after first wave of free agency?

1. Dolphins still have to address the safety position after signing Ifeatu Melifonwu

Adding Melifonwu was a good yet simple move. He isn't expensive (one-year, $4 million deal), but isn't guaranteed to be the starter either.

After losing Jevon Holland, as expected, Miami must still address the safety position. Fans should expect the Dolphins to continue to shop for a higher profile safety, as they only have Patrick McMorris, Jordan Colbert, and now Melifonwu. They could pivot to early in next month's draft.

2. Defensive tackle remains a priority

The Dolphins missed out on the big names at defensive tackle, but there are still options. Miami only has Zach Sieler and Matt Dickerson under contract, which won't cut it.

The market isn't great, but more opportunities could come up if teams release veterans to get under the salary cap. Failing that, the Dolphins will have to find answers in the draft.

3. Dolphins must prioritize the cornerback room

Great cornerbacks are expensive, and even good ones aren't cheap. Grier knows this because he continues to pay a premium for the position. He will have to do so again if he wants his defense to perform at a high level.

There is growing speculation that the Dolphins expect Storm Duck or Cam Smith to step into that role opposite Jalen Ramsey. That is a dangerous game to play because depth in the secondary isn't very good. Free agency and the draft will provide solutions, but Miami can't bank on the draft shaking out the way it hopes. Adding talent in free agency is important, and Grier must address this soon.

