Dolphins' free agency grade for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will fire up the fans

Sometimes, when NFL teams go bargain shopping, they find a gem. That just might be the case for the Miami Dolphins and their newest wide receiver.

The addition of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine likely ends any chance of Miami re-signing River Cracraft, who has been injured the past two seasons. There is a role on the offense for Westbrook-Ikhine, and Tua Tagovailoa needs to embrace it.

Formerly with the Tennessee Titans, Westbrook-Ikhine had a fantastic season in 2024, scoring in eight consecutive games. He has great hands, good speed, and, most importantly, is taller than Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Miami needed more height in the wide receiver room.

Mike McDaniel should be thrilled with the addition. Westbrook-Ikhine can move outside to supplement Hill or Waddle and play in the slot.

Dolphins hit a home run by signing Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Grade: A

Tagovailoa's supporting cast now features Waddle, Hill, Malik Washington, De'Von Achane, Jonnu Smith, and Westbrook-Ikhine. Unlike the team's decision to sign Odell Beckham Jr. last offseason, Westbrook-Ikhine can actually help this offense with a clear role.

If McDaniel is an offensive genius, he needs to understand the value of having playmakers on the field. He tends to get tunnel vision when it comes to calling his offense, and while pushing the ball to his top two WRs is expected, having players like Westbrook-Ikhine could open more of the offense and improve the running game by drawing more coverage.

Jonnu Smith's emergence last season will keep defenses focused on more than Hill and Waddle. Westbrook-Ikhine should be involved in the offense enough to make defenses cover yet another option.

Imagine a three-WR set with Hill, Waddle, and Westbrook-Ihine on one side, Smith as a split tight end to make a fourth receiver, and Achane out of the backfield as a potential fifth. That would be hard to stop.

