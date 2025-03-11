Dolphins new WR addition likely closes the door on a River Cracraft return

The Miami Dolphins need depth all over their roster, including wide receiver. Over the last two years, they have invested heavily in the unit, and they are doing so again.

After addressing the offensive line and backup quarterback, as well as adding another safety, the Dolphins are giving their WR room a boost with another addition, and it isn't good news for two Dolphins WRs.

According to Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins are signing Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who has spent his entire five-year NFL career with the Tennessee Titans.

The move wasn't one the Dolphins needed to make, but it will surely help with River Cracraft now likely to not return. It could also mean that Erik Ezukanma's time with the Dolphins is about over as well.

In his career, Westbrook-Ikhine has 19 touchdowns and 1,773 yards on 126 receptions. He has good, not blazing, speed, but he has better hands. In 2024, he was thrust into a more prominent role with the Titans after the trade of DeAndre Hopkins. Over the span of eight games, he posted eight touchdowns.

He will provide the Dolphins with a solid inside weapon but, more importantly, a guy who can step in if they lose Jaylen Waddle or Tyreek Hill.

Miami Dolphins improve offense with former Tennessee Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

This signing may be one of those under-the-radar-type additions where fans will forget he is on the roster until he shows up on game day. He doesn't carry the weight other top free agents have shown, but his reliability and consistency are something the Dolphins need to compliment their top two receivers.

Overall, the Dolphins get him for $6.5 million over two years with only $3.2 million guaranteed. It's a good deal for a player who should have a much bigger impact than Odell Beckham Jr. did in 2024; then again, that bar isn't set very high.

