Jaylen Waddle will benefit from Dolphins newest assistant coach

The Miami Dolphins no longer have two coaching vacancies after Mike McDaniel reportedly hired Robert Prince to be the team's new wide receivers coach on Friday, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

Prince, who the Dolphins hired following an interview earlier this week, was previously the receivers coach for the Dallas Cowboys. Now, only the special teams coordinator job is still vacant for Miami.

Prince is joining the Dolphins with a nice resume. He started his coaching career at the college level in 1989, and he got his first coaching job in the NFL in 2004 as an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons. Along with the Falcons and Cowboys, he's also had coaching stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans.

Prince has primarily coached wide receivers during his time in the NFL, and he will do so again with the Dolphins in the 2025 season.

Some of the first beneficiaries of the team's new coach should be Miami receivers Jaylen Waddle and Malik Washington. Wes Welker is a beloved former player but the Dolphins wide receiver group had its share of problems with discipline and at times running the right routes. Welker will be a better coach down the road after he gets more experience, but Miami needs that experience now.

Waddle has the tools to be a great receiver, but he isn't progressing like some of the others around the league. Prince will have to change that as Waddle could become the Dolphins' No. 1 wideout if Tyreek Hill leaves this year.

Miami Dolphins hire Robert Prince to fix the offensive WR woes after Wes Welker departure

It will be interesting to see what Prince can do with a group that includes Waddle, Washington, and Hill. Miami will also hope Prince can bring Tahj Washington along quicker too. Washington missed all of the 2024 season due to injury.

Miami will enter the offseason needing help at the position. River Cracraft is an impending free agent and so is Dee Eskridge. Hill's status remains unknown at this point, as does Braxton Berrio's future with the team.

The Dolphins would be smart to lean on Prince to help bolster the position and maybe eliminate some of the injury issues that have plagued the unit overthe last several years.

Miami is still waiting to find out if Anthony Weaver will get a head coaching job and if Ryan Crow, the team's OLB coach, will join the New England Patriots.

