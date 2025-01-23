Dolphins interview ex-Cowboys assistant for offensive coaching vacancy

When the 2024 regular season ended for the Miami Dolphins, it wasn't clear who the team would be replacing this offseason.



It's rare in the NFL for a coaching staff to not undergo some changes after a less-than-desirable outcome to a season. For the Dolphins, change was inevitable on some level. The Dolphins have players they need to replace, and they have coaches, too.

Miami waited about a week before they found their first round of scapegoats in Wes Welker and Danny Crossman. To be fair, Crossman was coaching on borrowed time for the last three years. Welker is loved by the fans but the growth at the WR position needed to be better.

As the Dolphins begin plans for the 2025 season, filling coaching vacancies is the first priority and they have started with an interview to replace Welker by reportedly meeting with former Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach Robert Prince, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques on Thursday.

Could former Dallas Cowboys WRs coach Robert Prince help the Miami Dolphins improve?

The question is who is Robert Prince and is he a coach who can help make Miami better?



Prince has been coaching on some level since 1989 when he served as a graduate assistant at Humboldt State. His first big college job came in 1992 when he was the WR coach at Sacramento State. In 2004, Prince joined the Atlanta Falcons for his first NFL job as an assistant working with running backs and tight ends.

Throughout his career, Prince has primarily coached wide receivers and has done a decent job. He does make sense for the Dolphins given he has a past working relationship with Darrell Bevel.

Bevel is currently Miami's quarterback coach and he and Prince worked together while both were members of the Detroit Lions coaching staff. It helps to have some familiarity with other coaches.

Prince served as the WRs coach in Dallas since 2022, but he and the rest of the coaching staff's contracts ended after the 2024 season. With head coach Mike McCarthy parting ways with Dallas, it's unlikely any of the coaching staff will be retained.

The Dolphins will need to fill the WR coaching job, the special teams coordinator job, and possibly both the OLBs coach and defensive coordinator if Anthony Weaver potentially leaves for a head-coaching job this year.

