Best available players Dolphins can target on Day 2 of NFL free agency

The Miami Dolphins made some moves on the opening day of free agency, but they still have work to do.

General manager Chris Grier prioritized the offense, signing quarterback Zach Wilson and offensive linemen James Daniels and Larry Borom.

The Dolphins' first day of free agency was far from exciting. It was more fun watching everyone freak out every time X (formerly Twitter) crashed. When it was working, the annual refresh button Olympics was taking place.

Following the flurry of moves made around the league on Monday, who could the Dolphins target on Day 2?

Potential Dolphins targets at positions of need on Day 2 of NFL free agency

Running back

It was a slow start for running backs, as expected. While the Dolphins are not looking for a starter, there are options to fill the depth they now need on the roster, including Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

Gus Edwards

Kareem Hunt

Rico Dowdle

J.K. Dobbins

Offensive line

The Dolphins are less likely to target offensive linemen after signing James Daniels and Larry Borom on Monday, but we can't completely rule it out. They still need more depth and competition.

Dalton Risner

Laken Tomlinson

Teven Jenkins

Brandon Scherff

Greg Van Roten

Kevin Zeitler

Defensive tackle

Re-signing Matt Dickerson doesn't change the Dolphins' need for depth at defensive tackle. They still need a starter, and with Benito Jones and Da'Shawn Hand still free agents, Grier has some work to do to fix this part of his roster. It is possible the Dolphins GM is hoping to find another Calais Campbell situation, where he can get an older veteran to come in and play on a cheaper deal.

Jonathan Allen

Dre'Mont Jones

Larry Ogunjobi

Raekwon Davis

Calais Campbell

Cornerback

The Dolphins need to add another corner, unless they are planning to give the spot to either Storm Duck or Cam Smith. That would not be a smart move, given how Smith has played and Duck's inexperience.

The corner market was hit pretty quickly, with several players coming off the board early. Carlton Davis, D.J. Reed, and Byron Murphy Jr. are among the cornerbacks who are no longer available.

Asante Samuel Jr.

Stephon Gillmore

Tre'Davious White

Safety

The biggest surprise of Day 1? Jevon Holland wasn't the top safety off the board. Holland had to sit back and watch as other safeties got huge contracts. Did he ask for too much or over-value himself? Could he rejoin the Dolphins if the contract offers start to fade? It's a possibility, but Grier should not overpay to keep Holland.

Justin Reid

Justin Simmons

Julian Blackmon

