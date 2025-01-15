Jonnu Smith's impact on Dolphins offense can go well beyond 2024

The Miami Dolphins finally figured out how to use a tight end properly, and the beneficiary was Jonnu Smith, who was the biggest bright spot of the 2024 season.

Fans spent all season talking about how versatile De'Von Achane was. The Dolphins running back took over the starting job from Raheem Mostert and never looked back. Achane's success was expected. Smith's was not.

He seemed like a decent free-agent addition last offseason. Smith would provide the offense with a better and more well-rounded tight end than they had last season with a rotation of Julian Hill and Durham Smythe. Smith was almost an afterthought.

Smith had a good year with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 after flaming out in New England. He never lived up to expectations with the Patriots, and it seemed 2023 would be his best career season. No one expected the Dolphins to sign a tight end and then actually use him.

Mike McDaniel finally figured out that a tight end can have a huge impact in his system. Smith turned in a career year, posting 884 yards and breaking the Dolphins' single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 88. He was targeted 111 times in 2024, finishing with 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He should have been on the Pro Bowl roster.

Jonnu Smith has one more year left on his contract with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins got a bargain with Smith. Now, they have another year with him in the system and a coach who figured out his value in the offense.

Next season, the Dolphins should expect more of the same, and it wouldn't be surprising if Smith crossed the double-digit mark in touchdown receptions. He had eight in 2024, his most since the 2020 season with the Tennessee Titans.

Miami still needs to add another tight end to the roster. Durham Smythe is under contract, but the Dolphins may release him to save cap space. Julian Hill will likely be back, but he still needs a lot of development.

