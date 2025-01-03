Dolphins fans have to be upset with Jonnu Smith Pro Bowl snub

The Miami Dolphins were not treated like a team that is close to making it to the postseason in Week 18, as they were one of just four teams in the league not to have a single player to make it to the Pro Bowl. While many were named as alternates, Miami was effectively shut out of initial voting.

This is especially crushing for breakout star tight end Jonnu Smith. Though Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been struggling, and Mike McDaniel's past offenses rarely featured tight ends as featured receiving options, Smith was so good that his snub should be seen as a major affront.

Smith was left off in a move that won't garner too much outside criticism from non-Dolphins fans. Raiders star Brock Bowers put up record-setting numbers, and Chiefs great Travis Kelce is once again the focal point of a 15-1 team's passing game. Smith missed out on greater recognition this season.

It is by no means a hyperbolic statement to suggest that the Dolphins would be nowhere near a playoff spot if Smith didn't have the year he put together. The fact he needs to wait on either injuries, indifference, or a Super Bowl to make it to the festivities is a big letdown.

Dolphins stud TE Jonnu Smith snubbed from Pro Bowl after breakout year

Smith spent the first seven years of his career bouncing around between the Titans, Patriots, and Falcons. Arthur Smith's favorite pet project was always productive, but never a star like he was in his first season with the Dolphins.

Smith, who went to high school in Ocala and college at Miami's own FIU, seemed to hit his stride when he came back home. Smith set career highs with 79 catches and 828 yards while adding in seven touchdowns. He blew his old career-best marks (50 catches, 582 yards) out of the water this season.

Smith has more receiving yards than Kelce with 18 fewer catches despite the cavernous drop-off between the two team's quarterback play this season. Smith ranks fourth in the NFL in tight end receiving yards, and only Bowers had more across the entire AFC.

Smith has performed despite injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and a massive step backward from the 1-2 punch of Hill and Waddle. Be it Tyler Huntley or Skylar Thompson under center, having Smith involved in the offense has kept Miami's head above water in a challenging season.

