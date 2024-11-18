Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa hilariously crashes Jonnu Smith's postgame interview
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins got a huge game from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and tight end Jonnu Smith in their statement victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Smith caught six passes for a team-high 102 yards and two touchdowns, showing how valuable he is to Miami's offense.
It led to a hilarious moment in his postgame press conference.
Smith met with reporters after the game, but another "reporter" showed up out of nowhere to ask him a question: Tua.
Tua Tagovailoa showed up to Jonnu Smith's interview after Dolphins win
Tagovailoa completely crashed the interview to ask Smith about his transition from coaching his kid's flag football team to being a player on Sundays. The best part was Smith took the question seriously and answered it! David Furones of the Sun Sentinel caught the entire thing on camera.
There are two things to take away from this interaction. One, the Dolphins are back to having fun again, and when they do that, they are a tough team to beat. Two, Smith is the tight end the Dolphins have needed for a long time, and finally the player Mike McDaniel can rely on.
McDaniel has finally figured out how to use his best tight end, and he is playing a role similar to what George Kittle does in San Francisco. McDaniel's offense has become far more consistent now that he has stopped trying to feed the ball to Tyreek Hill on every play.
Smith realized at the end that he was being asked about his coaching, and when he realized that he was answering the question completely seriously, he lost it and started laughing. The two hugged as Tua headed to the podium to take his own questions.
Seeing this side of players is always good to see and brings a more human interest to the game of football, but again, it also shows they are relaxed and having fun. That is a big part of the battle when you are trying to turn around a season that two weeks ago looked completely over.