Best Round 2 players left on the board could give Dolphins another draft-day steal

The NFL Draft is entering Day 2, and a lot of great talent remains on the board for the Miami Dolphins to consider.

General manager Chris Grier made the right pick for his team in Round 1, but the draft isn't one round. The Dolphins have nine more draft picks to use, and looking at the best players still available, they should have no problem finding starting talent at No. 48.

The Dolphins will select in the 16th spot on Friday night, meaning 15 players will come off the board before they're on the clock. Looking at team needs ahead of Miami, we can start to form a board that might fall in the Dolphins' favor when they get on the clock.

Here is a look at the top 16 players still left heading into night two and why the Dolphins should be in a great spot.

1. Shedeur Sanders — Someone is going to take him, right?

2. Nick Emmanwori — It would be a steal if he fell to the Dolphins at No. 48.

3. Will Johnson — A consensus first-round pick, so his knee issue must be concerning.

4. Trey Amos — He may come off the board before Johnson.

5. Tre Harris — WRs always draw interest, and the Saints are still looking for someone.

6. Mike Green — The best pure pass-rusher left.

7. Jonah Savaiinaea — The best guard still left, but will he fall to No. 48?

8. Mason Taylor — The tight end class is good, but there is a huge drop after Taylor, who should be off the boards early.

9. Azareye'h Thomas — Another cornerback who should be taken before the halfway point of Round 2.

10. TreVeyon Henderson — The Dolphins won't take a running back in Round 2, but someone will.

11. Carson Schwesinger — The Dolphins don't need as much linebacker help as other areas, but Schwesinger would be hard player to pass up.

12. Xavier Watts — A name to keep an eye on as he could be a real option for Miami at No. 48.

13. Marcus Mbow — The Dolphins missed the top offensive tackles in Round 1, but they may not pass on Mbow if he is there in Round 2.

14. Benjamin Morrison — The Notre Dame corner could have gone at the end of Round 1. If he is there at No. 48, Grier should feel lucky.

15. Alfred Collins — The Dolphins got their defensive tackle in Round 1. Collins is likely to come off the board early in Round 2, thus pushing someone else to the Dolphins.

16. Jalen Milroe — If the Dolphins drafted a quarterback in Round 2, fans would riot. But there is a possibility Milroe could come off the board early in Round 2.