The one draft move the Miami Dolphins didn't make (and maybe should have)

The Dolphins did a good job with their first pick in this year's draft. Kenneth Grant has superstar written all over him, but there was another move the Dolphins could have made and didn't. It could eventually haunt them.

The Dolphins need players to start at several positions on both sides of the ball, and the draft shaped up as an opportunity to make a move that would have potentially filled more than just one of those needs.

The Dolphins' best move still could have been to trade down and get more picks.

As good as Grant may turn out to be, the Dolphins still may have been able to take him a few spots later. We may never know if Miami was offered anything for the 13th pick, and if we do, we won't ever get to know what the actual offers might have been.

Chris Grier drafts his second defensive tackle in a five-year span

The Dolphins had Christian Wilkins on the roster before letting him go in free agency before the start of the 2024 season. Wilkins joined the Raiders, which eventually created a problem for general manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins.

Grier was hoping to bring back Calais Campbell, who opted to join the Cardinals and left Miami with a big hole next to starter Zach Sieler.

Trading down would have been a smart move, but we can't really second-guess the decision by Grier, who made the right call on the right player. While a move down might have provided more help, it would also have created the potential to miss out on a player most believe to be the second-best defensive tackle in this year's class.

Grier had to be thrilled with the way the draft fell. He had his choices of Grant, Jahdae Barron, Tyler Warren, Will Johnson, and Grey Zabel. There is a lot of work left to do, but if you can't trade down, getting the guy you want makes a lot of sense.