Dolphins’ Kenneth Grant pick is the shot of life this defense needed

Leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, one might have argued the Miami Dolphins' most significant need was at one of multiple positions.

That conversation would have undoubtedly included the defensive line, among other positions. But, the game is won and lost in the trenches.

And, as the picks started rolling in on Thursday night, it became clearer and clearer that the Dolphins were going to get one of the top prospects the fan base had been interested in.

At no. 13 overall, the Dolphins ended up snagging Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. The former Wolverine comes to Miami and gives this defense precisely what it needed: a jolt of life.

Kenneth Grant will immediately help the Dolphins defense raise the bar

Looking around the AFC East, there is one clear and obvious frontrunner, still. It's the Buffalo Bills. And, every time you play the Bills, you have to deal with the hard-nosed, energized play from quarterback Josh Allen.

That energy from Allen is now going to be matched by Grant, who comes into the league at 6-foot-4, 331 pounds and an absolute force up front.

As more of a run defender than an established pass rusher from the interior, Grant will only help level-up the Dolphins' defense against opposing running backs. But, he'll also be there to plug the inside gaps on any potential quarterback sneaks from someone like Allen.

Grant has the ability to play multiple spots up front, despite his overwhelming size. His strength gives him the luxury of being a legitimate two-gap player. He can take on double teams with ease as he plays with impressively-low pad level and offers a stout anchor.

Miami needed a game-changer up front on defense, and that's exactly who they got in Grant. Over the last two seasons, Grant racked up 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and even found himself an interception. The big man is truly a do-it-all player with upside to evolve as a pass rusher, even more, as well.