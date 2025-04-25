Dolphins have no choice after Jets follow Patriots lead and bolster offensive line

The Miami Dolphins are being put on notice by their AFC East rivals, and the NFL Draft isn't even out of the first round.

The Patriots opened their draft by taking the best offensive tackle in this year's class, Will Campbell. Several picks later, the New York Jets opted to follow the same blueprint by selecting Missouri's Armand Membou.

Membou was a potential target of the Dolphins. Many believed Miami would jump on him if he fell. There had been a lot of speculation that Membou may become the first tackle to come off the board, but the proceedings stayed on script with Campbell going first.

With Membou and Campbell now in the AFC East, will the Dolphins bolster their defensive front or go with another position?

Shortly after Membou was taken, the New Orleans Saints snatched up another potential Dolphins draft prospect in Kelvin Banks Jr. He was expected to drop to the Dolphins, but the run on offensive tackles hit quickly.

With the draft progressing and the offensive line prospects thinning, the Dolphins' options remain defensive tackle, cornerback, safety, and interior offensive line.

There has been some speculation the Dolphins could look at Grey Zabel. The North Dakota State product has been climbing draft boards since an incredible Senior Bowl.

The Dolphins pick at No. 13 overall, provided they don't move down. Will Johnson, Kenneth Grant, Malaki Starks, and Jahdae Barron remain available as potential options should the Dolphins stay put.

Both the Patriots and the Jets have done what they can to fix their offensive line, and the Dolphins should consider doing the same. While they don't need outside tackle help, guard is a major priority at some point during the first two days.