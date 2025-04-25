Patriots send Miami Dolphins a major message after drafting Will Campbell

The Miami Dolphins won't pick until at least the 13th spot, but their division-rival New England Patriots have already sent them a big message with the fourth overall pick.

The Patriots took offensive tackle Will Campbell of LSU, who has been considered the top offensive tackle in this year's class by a large margin. The selection fills a need for the Patriots but also sends Dolphins general manager Chris Grier a message.

The Dolphins have good edge-rushers who will give Campbell fits early in his career, but they have to stay healthy. If Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb can get back on the field, they and Chop Robinson could make life hell for Campbell.

While Miami's edge-rushers are solid, the message to Grier is a simple one: draft a defensive lineman.

Will Campbell to New England puts more pressure on Chris Grier to fix his defensive front

Miami will need to get help for the front. The Browns, who traded down from the second overall pick, took Michigan's Mason Graham at No. 5. This leaves the Dolphins with several choices at 13 should they want to go in that direction, and they should seriously consider it. Graham's teammate, Kenneth Grant, would make great sense for the Dolphins.

The AFC East is going to be interesting this year as the Patriots have made a lot of offseason moves to make their roster better for their new head coach. Mike Vrabel is going to bring more intensity to the Patriots, and the Dolphins may find themselves needing to match them physically.

If the Dolphins don't go defensive tackle, corner is in play, but they may also look to follow the Patriots' lead and fix the offensive line. The Dolphins have plenty of options, and trading down from No. 13 is considered a real possibility, as well.