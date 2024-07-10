Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips looks totally shredded in new workout photo
It goes without saying, but Miami Dolphins pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips is an easy guy to root for this season. In the Week 12 showdown vs. the Jets last fall, Phillips fell victim to the MetLife turf, suffering a torn Achilles. Just like that, his season came to a close.
The video of Phillips being carted off the field remains heartbreaking. While he's not expected to be ready for the start of the new campaign, No. 15 has been grinding around the clock in his rehab program. Need further proof of that? Phillips recently took to social media to share a new workout photo and the stud outside 'backer is looking totally shredded this summer.
Dolphins star Jaelan Phillips looks to be in incredible shape this summer
Phillips' work ethic can never be questioned. You already know he's motivated to get back on the field as soon as possible and it's great to see he's staying in such great shape. Soon enough, the Dolphins will be back in action for training camp, and then the preseason will be here before you know it.
However, similar to Bradley Chubb, Miami is going to want to take its time and not rush Phillips back. Achilles' injuries can be tricky and as bad as Phillips may want to play against the Jaguars in early September, Mike McDaniel will be wise to hold him back.
There's a reason Miami used its first-round pick on Penn State's Chop Robinson. He himself is a stud pass-rusher and he'll be a solid playmaker for this defense until both Chubb and Phillips are able to get themselves to 100 percent.
With a favorable early-season schedule too, it takes off some pressure from not having both Chubb and Phillips available. Sooner rather than later, Phillips will be cleared and he'll be giving opposing offensive lines headaches like he normally does. Until then, he'll keep on busting his hump in the weight room and turning heads with photos like the one he just posted.