NFL Draft analyst just gave Chop Robinson loads of motivation with new rookies list
By Brian Miller
NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter has put out his "impact rookie" list for both offense and defense, but there's one glaring omission that we're not too thrilled about. Chop Robinson is not listed here and it's something we can't really get behind.
Robinson was drafted by the Miami Dolphins and is expected to start from Day 1 on the outside. He will complement Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips once they return from their respective injuries, but until that happens, Robinson should see plenty of playing time.
Chop Robinson is expected to have a major impact for the Dolphins in 2024
There is more to making an impact than getting sacks. Robinson has a non-stop motor and good vision. He tracks the ball carriers well, and while he may not get a lot of sacks, he can collapse the pocket quickly, forcing opposing QBs to make bad throws or allowing other players to get him to the ground.
In Reuter's article, he lists Jared Verse as the top player on the defensive side of the ball. He also lists Dallas Turner - both were drafted before Robinson. In addition, he lists three other linebackers, one taken in Round 2, one in Round 3, and Liam Eichenberg's brother, Tommy Eichenberg, taken in the fifth round.
Robinson should hang this article up in his locker. It's perfect bulletin-board material for a rookie who wasn't shown much respect despite the fact many had him ranked as one of the top edge players in the draft.
Offensively, there is no surprise that Miami is left off the list, although Jaylen Wright could make an argument. The problem for Wright is that he isn't projected to be a full contributor in the run game early and will spend his rookie season picking up what Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane leave him.