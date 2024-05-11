Chop Robinson shares the advice he got from Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips
By Brian Miller
Being a rookie in the NFL isn't easy, and all players need veteran support if they want to make it. Chop Robinson has that support from a pair of stud Miami Dolphins pass-rushers, which has to be great to see for head man Mike McDaniel.
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reported that Robinson received some pretty good advice from a pair of standouts he will also be playing alongside. Jaelan Phillps and Bradley Chubb reached out to the youngster ahead of his first NFL minicamp and told him to just go out and do his thing:
Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are looking out for Dolphins rookie Chop Robinson
"Just work. Just come in, put your head down, and grind." That is the message the former Penn State star relayed from his new teammates. Robinson will have a chance to shine on his own when the season begins. Both Dolphins veterans, Chubb and Phillips, will miss the opening weeks after suffering major injuries in 2023.
Chubb is not expected back until midseason, and Phillips may not be back until early October. Both should be ready to go by the time the Dolphins start making a final push for the postseason, which will be key for the Miami defense.
The advice is solid and Phillips probably knows it all too well having joined the NFL only a short three seasons ago. He will enter his fourth season this year and the Dolphins have picked up his fifth-year option as well.
Robinson was taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 21 overall pick. The Dolphins love what he can bring to the table, but the veterans are right, Robinson needs to buckle down and learn what it is like at the NFL level because it is a lot different than it was in college. Luckily, Robinson is saying all the right things right now and Phillips/Chubb having his back is only going to help him in Year 1.