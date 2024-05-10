Mike McDaniel and Chop Robinson are already building a strong Dolphins rapport
By Matt Serniak
The rookie minicamp is officially underway for the Miami Dolphins and it's been made clear that head coach Mike McDaniel is building a strong rapport with his youngsters. The list of course includes first-round pick and former Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson.
Oh, you think we're yanking your chain, blowing smoke, or joshing you? Well, take a look at the clip below for some proof of things. McDaniel, with 50 Cent blasting through the speakers, wasted no time in going over to dap up his new defensive playmaker during Day 1:
Chop Robinson will have big Year 1 expectations for the Miami Dolphins
You can tell that McDaniel made it a point to go right up to Robinson to let him know that this is the start of a beautiful partnership. McDaniel is going to be asking a lot of Robinson during his first year with the team, especially with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb both working their way back from season-ending injuries in 2023.
At the rookie minicamp, Robinson also had some encouraging words about the bond he has cultivated with fellow rookie edge-rusher Mohamed Kamara. Just like Robinson, Kamara is excited to be able to don a Dolphins jersey moving forward:
Let's not get ahead of ourselves, but might Robinson be the early favorite for Dolphins teammate of the year? It's nice to see the young guys dawning the aqua and orange for the first time. It's May, so we know we have to wait a few more months to see some clicking and sled moving.
Rookie minicamp will have to do for now, but fans will surely take the recent action after months of no football in our lives. Hopefully as things continue to progress, more rookies, including Malik Washington and Tahj Washington, can turn heads in South Florida.