Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips posts hilarious clip of finding an iguana in his toilet
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips knows what life is like in South Florida, which is probably why he managed to get a video of a new rent-free house guest rather than go running into the front yard like others might have. Phillips shared a video on social media of his new roommate. Well, sort of.
In South Florida, anything is possible. Alligators have been found in kitchens and foyers that use a dog door. Snakes in a pool or even alligators are not uncommon. Anywhere you walk, you are likely to see a green iguana sticking its head out of the grass, so should it be a surprise that one found its way into a toilet? Probably not, but Phillips sure was stunned in this case.
Jaelan Phillips had a priceless reaction to finding an iguana in his toilet
This is one of those incidents where you might actually believe this to have been more likely had Christian Wilkins still been with the team. It has his name written all over it. The little guy doesn't appear to be too big, but it would most certainly give anyone a quick jump upon discovery.
Phillips has been at the facility working out with the team. He continues to go through rehab after tearing his Achilles mid-season last year. On pace for a fantastic campaign, Phillips hopes that 2024 will pick up where he left off. Phillips has made it known that he will be back to start the 2024 season and that his rehab is ahead of schedule.
That may be a little too optimistic. Phillips' injury is typically a year-long process, and he was injured during the Dolphins' Black Friday game in New York. The Dolphins are hoping for a more realistic return sometime in October, but maybe Phillips does get back early. If not, he has a new pet to keep him company until he's ready.