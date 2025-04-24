Dolphins could land a former 1st-round CB without spending a 1st-round pick

The NFL Draft doesn't have to be a make-or-break weekend for general managers who have to fill holes to keep their team competitive, but it absolutely helps.

Starting Thursday night, the Miami Dolphins — and general manager Chris Grier specifically — will work to get their roster repaired. Many analysts see the Dolphins having little choice but to spend their 13th overall pick on a cornerback.

Miami currently has Jalen Ramsey on one side, but both he and the Dolphins are actively seeking a trade. If a move is made, the Dolphins will open yet another hole on the roster. On the opposite side of the field, Storm Duck and Cam Smith are expected to compete for the starting job.

That is, unless the Dolphins draft a corner. Or get creative.

The draft isn't the only way to add a CB

There could be another option. The Cleveland Browns are looking to make moves as well, and a new report indicates the team is looking to trade 2021 first-round cornerback Greg Newsome II.

Two #Browns players believed to be available via trade entering the draft, per sources: CB Greg Newsome and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo.



Okoronkwo has recorded 7.5 sacks over the past two seasons, while Newsome — a former first-round pick — is entering the final year of his deal. pic.twitter.com/17mf96pE96 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 24, 2025

Newsome is in the final year of his contract but is someone the Dolphins should consider.

Miami Dolphins could take a swing at top CB via trade with the Browns

Newsome shouldn't be too expensive for the Dolphins. Drafted in 2021, he has yet to finish a full season and has started only 42 of 54 possible games. In 2024, he missed four games but only started three the entire season.

While not a perfect option, Newsome offers experience paired with a rookie contract and low-to-mid-round trade compensation.

The Dolphins need to explore all of their options. A recent report suggested the best Miami could get for Jalen Ramsey is a fifth-round pick. It's unclear if Newsome would command more, but he shouldn't given his play last year.

Miami has the 13th pick in the draft on Thursday and should be in position to select Michigan's Will Johnson or Texas' Jahdae Barron if they opt to go the CB route.