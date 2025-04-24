Jalen Ramsey confirms ugly truth Dolphins fans hoped wasn’t true

Whether Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be traded on night one of the 2025 NFL Draft or not is likely to remain unanswered. Day 2 or 3 is another question.



The Dolphins want to move him, but know they may not be able to. Ramsey wants to move on as well, but no one really knows what changed between last year and 2025. With several teams potentially having interest in the All-Pro cornerback, a move may be made this weekend.

While we may not know the exact reason why Ramsey and Miami have "mutually agreed to look for a trade" there is one former beat reporter who has a clue as to what is going on and it isn't a good look for Chris Grier.

According to Armando Salguero of Outkick.com, the Dolphins apparently approached Ramsey about taking a paycut this year. In 2024, Miami gave him a raise, similarly to what they did with Tyreek Hill. Now, they apparently want something back.



The Dolphins already got money back from Terron Armstead and Bradley Chubb, so it shouldn't be a complete surprise that Grier hit Ramsey for money as well, but the story doesn't end there.

Jalen Ramsey doesn't view the Miami Dolphins as a contender

Miami is close, or at least they were close before the wheels fell off last season. Holes dot the roster on both sides of the ball, there are questions about Mike McDaniel's leadership ability, and more questions about the long term future of Tua Tagovailoa.

Salguero says that, per his source, Ramsey wants to "play for a winning team," indicating that he doesn't believe the Dolphins are in that category.

Miami is expected not to get much for the veteran either. Reports indicate the Dolphins could get a fifth-round draft pick for him. That could go a round higher, however, if the compensation comes in 2026.

Miami has to deal with Ramsey's contract situation, which would be a problem until June 1st. There has been talk about teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, and most recently the Los Angeles Rams having interest in Ramsey, but a draft weekend trade seems unlikely at this point unless there is language that pushes the deal out to June 1st.



If that happens, draft compensation will most assuredly be in 2026, not this year.

