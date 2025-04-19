Dolphins (probably) have options if they put Jalen Ramsey on the trade block

Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins are parting ways, provided a trade partner can be found. The question is where he will end up and why this is happening.

Chris Grier announced last week that the two sides had reached this decision despite Ramsey not asking to be traded or for more money. This has led to speculation that the Dolphins may have tried to get the former All-Pro corner to take a pay cut, much like Terron Armstead and Bradley Chubb did.

The NFL Draft is only days away now. The first round will start on Thursday, April 24, and a trade may not be completed by then. In fact, some believe a trade will happen during or after the draft, which could involve future picks instead of selections from this year's event.

At best, most believe Ramsey's value is, at most, a third-round selection, and at the least, around a fifth. The biggest question is how much of the salary will be eaten by the Dolphins. That depends on the team.

Where could the Dolphins trade Ramsey?

Dolphins should have options if they explore a Jalen Ramsey trade

The Minnesota Vikings have been mentioned as a potential landing spot.

Minnesota would make sense for Ramsey. He would fit in well with Brian Flores' system and can handle the tough mental coaching. Ramsey would be on a team that is closer to challenging in the playoffs. The Vikings could use the help, but Ramsey may be a luxury they opt to pass on.

The Las Vegas Raiders could remain in play. With the Raiders taking a new direction with Pete Carroll at the helm, they expect to compete this year in the tough AFC West. Ramsey would provide leadership and close one of the boundary positions, allowing the Raiders to concentrate elsewhere in the draft.

What about the Atlanta Falcons? They are trying to make a jump in the NFC South, and Ramsey would surely help settle some of their defensive problems. Many have noted that Ramsey and current Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell share the same agent.

ESPN's Marcus Spears believes Ramsey's best fit would be the Baltimore Ravens.

It's hard to argue with that. The Ravens have a great defense, and he would make them better. The AFC North is a tough division, and adding a player of Ramsey's ability could be what keeps the Ravens at the top. They also need someone to help punch them through the playoffs.

