Dolphins' first-round plans couldn't be clearer after huge Jalen Ramsey update

The Miami Dolphins are not doing well right now, and the latest news is about to buckle the franchise in 2025.

Miami entered the draft season with needs at defensive line, safety, offensive line, and cornerback. Now, the biggest need clearly is the secondary, where news about Jalen Ramsey's future with the team recently broke.

According to multiple reports, including NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins and Ramsey are mutually searching for a trade partner that would send the Pro Bowl and All-Pro cornerback out of Miami.

The move would be interesting, as Ramsey was given a bigger contract last year and now wants out. The Dolphins released Kendall Fuller in March and will now have to replace both starting cornerbacks from last season if a trade does, in fact, go through.

There has been growing suspicion of a potential Ramsey trade this week, and Rapoport's report confirms it. It's concerning.

Cornerback becomes a priority for Dolphins with Jalen Ramsey on the trade block

If the Dolphins can swing a trade, Chris Grier will have his wide-open reason for drafting a corner in Round 1. Michigan's Will Johnson and Texas' Jahdae Barron are two corners the Dolphins are likely to consider at No. 13, depending on whether or not Johnson is available. Given that they could potentially need two corners, Grier may need to double down on Day 2.

The decision to part ways with Ramsey is an interesting one, and the timing couldn't have been worse. Miami didn't bother addressing the position in free agency despite adding Artie Burns to the team. Burns has not been able to stay healthy his entire career.

The Dolphins made a big move to land Ramsey three offseasons ago. They gave him a new contract to go with it. Depending on how a deal might be structured, the Dolphins could carry as much as $25.2 million in dead cap money.

