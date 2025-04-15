Dolphins may face a brutal (but unavoidable) Jalen Ramsey decision

The Miami Dolphins have a problem on their hands that money can't fix, and in reality, they shouldn't try to fix it with money. Jalen Ramsey is a good football player, but there has to be a lesson here somewhere.

The Dolphins and Ramsey are likely about to part ways. Both have reportedly agreed to seek a trade that would send the Dolphins' best CB somewhere else. Money isn't an issue, as Ramsey landed an extension last year. That didn't age well, did it?

With the team and player looking for a trade partner, the natural question is, what happens if they don't find one?

On the surface, one might believe everything goes back to normal, and the Dolphins continue to operate business as usual. However, if the two sides have come to this, releasing Ramsey might be the inevitable outcome.

Releasing Ramsey would save the Dolphins more as they could designate it a post-June 1 move. They would still carry nearly $30 million in dead cap space, and the savings would only be around $15 million, but can they really bring him back after allowing him to find a trade?

Dolphins may have no choice but to release Jalen Ramsey if they can't find a trade partner

Whether he is traded or not, Ramsey's future with Miami is now clear as day. He won't be here beyond the 2025 season (if he even makes it that far). The Dolphins don't need to trade him before the NFL Draft. They can easily wait until training camp begins and add more draft capital to the 2026 pool.

Despite being over 30, Ramsey still has value and is playing at a high level. The Dolphins should be able to get at least a mid-round selection for him, but anything more than that is wishful thinking.

Miami traded for Ramsey ahead of the 2023 season when they sent tight end Hunter Long and a third-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams. They will be lucky if they can get a fourth-rounder in return.

