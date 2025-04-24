The Miami Dolphins have needs at several positions, but they also could draft for flash and make the offense better. Then again, while it may seem like general manager Chris Grier is in a hole with his roster, he likely won't skip a legitimate need in Round 1.

How the Dolphins handle the first round will be interesting. Given the depth of this draft class, they could trade out of pick No. 13 (which would be smart) or do what everyone expects and make the safest pick possible.

Only about 10 options make sense for the Dolphins in Round 1. While some may not be available — we left Mason Graham off this list— finding a player who would help the team immediately shouldn't be difficult.

Will Johnson

The Dolphins need a cornerback, and Will Johnson is considered the best in this class outside of Colorado's Travis Hunter. He fills a need in the secondary and is considered a safe draft pick, but the Dolphins need to consider his knee concerns.

Kenneth Grant

There is no doubt Kenneth Grant would fill a big need on the defensive line. He is a playmaker and an immediate starter. The Dolphins could build a defense around him in the future while he serves as an every-down player next to Zach Sieler.

Grant may be the best option for the Dolphins if they stay put and make a selection at No. 13.

Jahdae Barron

Jahdae Barron isn't too far off from Johnson in terms of pro potential. He is a bit more physical and a better tackler, but he has hang-ups as well. Realistically, his talent level isn't head and shoulders above what the Dolphins could find in Rounds 2 or 3.

Will Campbell

Will Campbell dropping to Miami would be a big win. He's the consensus best tackle in this year's draft. However, the Dolphins don't need a tackle as much as they need a guard right now, and questions exist about whether Campbell can play at the latter position to start his NFL career.

Trade Down

This might be the Dolphins' best option at No. 13 if they can find a buyer.

The talent level in this draft, especially between the 10th- and 30th -ranked players, is not as significant as it's been in other years. Most consider this draft to have between five and 10 players in the top tier and then a logjam of equally talented players.

Kelvin Banks Jr.

Of all the players on this list not named Kenneth Grant, Kelvin Banks Jr. may be the best option for the Dolphins at No. 13. He can play guard and eventually take over at tackle. Banks may turn out to be the best lineman in this year's draft, and that is saying a lot given the level of talent expected to come off the board early.

Tyler Booker

If the Dolphins don't go offensive line or defensive tackle in Round 1, Tyler Booker might be the player fans eventually talk about as a "what if" draftee. Booker is going to be special at the next level and is everything you want in a football player, let alone an interior lineman.

Derrick Harmon

It's hard to imagine Kenneth Grant being off the board when the Dolphins pick at No. 13. But if Miami trades back and loses the option, Derrick Harmon has a lot of upside and should seamlessly fit in the Dolphins' scheme.

Walter Nolen

Walter Nolen is projected as one of the top four defensive tackles in this draft, and his stock seems to put him anywhere from a top-teen selection to a mid-20s picks. He's another guy the Dolphins could look for if they elect to trade down.

Malaki Starks

Malaki Starks was the Dolphins' early-draft-season favorite at No. 13, but that has changed significantly over the last two months. Once considered a top-15 draft pick, the Georgia product is looking likely to slide into the early 20s.