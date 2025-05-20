Dolphins quietly keeping Tyreek Hill out of sight and it's raising eyebrows

There are certainties in life. Taxes, death, and Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill making a dumb comment on social media. But lately, Hill has been quiet.



The last time we heard from Hill was when he posted a video of himself shutting a laptop after the Indianapolis Colts schedule reveal started with a swimming dolphin in a Hill jersey being pulled over by the Coast Guard. The Colts inevitably took it down and issued an apology to the Miami receiver. Hill said they should have left it up because it was funny.

Since then, nothing. He has not been part of the Dolphins' media focus either. In all the 2025 season hype posts Miami has been doling out, Hill is nowhere to be found. The last time he was part of a Dolphins media campaign was in April when players were asked to spin a basketball on their finger.

This has led many fans to ask whether or not Miami is distancing itself from Hill in some way. It wouldn't be surprising, but if that were the case, it's late in the game to do so.



Surprisingly, Hill has yet to make a post about his placement on an NFL wide receiver list that was recently released.

PFF ranks Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek HIll as the 8th-best WR in the NFL

After a disappointing 2024 season, it is no surprise that Hill's stock is dropping. He is one offseason removed from being the top player on the NFL Top 100 list, but this year, he might not even make the top 20.

Hill's offseason problems have been a concern, and while he had a down season last year, he was also dealing with a wrist injury throughout the campaign.

PFF's Trevor Sikkema and Dalton Wasserman recently shared their list of the NFL's top-32 wide receivers heading into the 2025 season, and in the No. 8 spot is where they have Hill.

Eighth may seem a bit low, but in reality, it's probably a good spot for him. PFF, however, did not put Hill in the top tier, as that honor was only given to three players: A.J. Brown, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase.

Tier two, or in this case, receivers ranked No. 4 through No. 8, has Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, Ceedee Lamb, and Nico Collins listed in front of Hill. Lamb should probably be higher, and Hill should fall behind him with Nacua and Collins lower on the list.

A lot of variables went into the rankings for this recent list. For what it's worth, fellow Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle was given the No. 21 spot on the list.

More Dolphins News and Analysis