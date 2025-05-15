Colts roasted over Tyreek Hill joke that forced team to delete schedule release video

Never tweet.

If we were still in the business of adding commandments, I'd argue this would be a pretty good place to start. There is quite literally no upside. And you'd think in 2025 people would all know that, especially, you know, people who work in social media for a living. This is not news to anyone*.

*It might be news to the Colts. You see, the Colts tried to do schtick for the NFL schedule release – as everyone does – and it, uh, didn't go over well. Because apparently every NFL team had the same idea to make their schedule release video a Minecraft parody – thanks, I assume, to some 38-year old digital media middle manager whose kid loves the movie – the Colts tried their hand at 18 different 64-bit punchlines. It was going fine all the way up until [checks notes] Week 1.

Colts took down schedule reveal video after tone-deaf Tyreek Hill joke

In the clip, Hill's portrayed, obviously, as a Dolphin who gets pulled over by the Coast Guard. Considering what happened with Hill and the Miami PD before a game early last season, it's not hard to understand why people weren't thrilled with the bit, and why the Colts decided to take the video down. What *is* hard to understand is what the Colts were going for, unless I'm just being dense and they really are just making fun of him getting arrested. If so, yikes! (I also wonder if they actually exceeded their rights with Microsoft or that's just some good ol' fashioned damage control.)

Again: never tweet. This was never going to go unnoticed; people spend hours breaking down these videos for their own videos. The Chargers literally make it a point to hide a bunch of easter egged-shade in their videos. A nice color-coded, downloadable JPEG with all the games and their kickoff times would have been fine; it certainly wouldn't have got them in the hot water they're in now. But now we are all extremely aware of who the Colts open the 2025-2026 NFL season with, so there's that?

Never tweet. Just don't do it. Keep in the drafts and move on with your day.