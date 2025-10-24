Tua Tagovailoa admitted something no QB should ever say out loud

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been at the center of controversy over the last few weeks due to comments he made to the media. After a massive blowout following the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, you might think he would stick to yes and no answers.

Earlier this week, Tagovailoa met with the media and shocked everyone once again as he tried to explain why he wasn't feeding his top receiver the ball more often.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa says he didn’t target Jaylen Waddle much vs the Browns because he had trouble seeing him:



“Some of it has to do with being able to see guys [behind the O-line & D-line]— and I’m not the tallest guy… you don’t want to just throw it blindly.” pic.twitter.com/4ZfuL2y4IT — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) October 22, 2025

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa throws himself under the bus by admitting another flaw in his game

Legendary former NFL quarterback Drew Brees wasn't very tall, but he never stood at a podium and said he was too short. He didn't make excuses at all. The fact that Tagovailoa is making statements that once again undermine his abilities is growing worrisome.



"Not being able to see back there, you don't want to just throw it blindly.

That might be something to worry about, but after a second week of throwing multiple interceptions, he apparently is throwing blindly anyway.

Tagovailoa was once considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but it lasted one season before the wheels started to fall off. His honesty is commendable, but top quarterbacks don't draw attention to what they can't do well.

Earlier this year, as the Dolphins prepared to face the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa told the media that he can't do half of what Josh Allen could do, including throwing the ball downfield or running with it. Tagovailoa is no longer a running quarterback after multiple concussions and a hip injury last season.

Miami might be in a position to draft a quarterback next offseason if their losing continues. If that happens, it will be interesting to see if the Dolphins try to trade him or let him play out the 2026 season while they develop his replacement.

Miami needs its quarterback to be less honest on the mic. Defenses are reviewing his statements and devising strategies to counter him. Now, it's a matter of getting in front of him and blocking his view—yet another tactic to take a guy out of his element.