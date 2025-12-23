Tyreek Hill said what Dolphins fans already knew about these 2 Pro Bowl snubs

The NFL announced the rosters for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, and the Miami Dolphins will only send one representative: electrifying running back De'Von Achane. However, if you ask Tyreek Hill, a couple of his teammates should've been recognized.

Hill initially expressed his pride for Achane earning what could be the first of several Pro Bowl nods in a social media post. Then, the star wide receiver used the platform he has to vouch for Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks and center Aaron Brewer.

Brooks and Brewer have been among the key factors in the Dolphins' impressive midseason turnaround after a disastrous 1-6 start. Folks in Miami know how instrumental their efforts are to the club, though the national attention ostensibly hasn't followed suit, which Hill's trying to change.

Tyreek Hill speaks for Miami Dolphins fans on Jordyn Brooks, Aaron Brewer's Pro Bowl snubs

It's been a while since Hill has taken the field with his Dolphins comrades after suffering a devastating season-ending knee injury in late September. But he's been watching from afar and appears to see the same thing as the Miami faithful -- Brooks and Brewer deserve recognition.

"They play [Brooks] and Brewer though," Hill wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Albeit short, sweet, and a bit hard to decipher, Hill's message is clear. He believes Brooks and Brewer have been as good as anyone in the business at their respective positions, let alone the AFC. And frankly, the eye test and numbers support the wideout's view.

Brewer's contributions transcend the league's annual glorified exhibition that has been reduced to a non-contact flag football contest. His breakout cannot be overstated; he's having a true All-Pro campaign. The Dolphins have leaned on him in the heart of the offensive line as a catalyst for their strong ground game.

Miami ranks fourth in yards per carry (4.9) and 13th in weekly rushing output (122.4 yards). Those are just as much Brewer stats as they are Achane indicators, and the advanced metrics bear that out. Only Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs has a higher Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade than the latter's 91.2 through Week 16 among centers.

Meanwhile, Brooks has been as remarkable at stopping the run as Brewer's been at opening holes for Achane and the Dolphins' backfield. His 169 combined and 93 solo tackles, respectively, are the most in football thus far, including 12 stops for loss. He's also yielded 3.5 sacks, deflected two passes, forced and recovered a fumble.

In case the stuffed box score numbers didn't make it clear, Brooks has shown why he was named a 2025 team captain. He's led by example on and off the field, culminating in the best year of his career since 2021.