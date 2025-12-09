Dolphins’ breakout star is powering the punishing identity fans love

It would be shocking to see a member of the Miami Dolphins' offensive line end up on the Pro Bowl squad, and it would be more shocking to see one end up with an All-Pro nod. In the case of Aaron Brewer, this is what should be expected.

Brewer is having an All-Pro season, is one of the top graded centers in the entire NFL, and his starting to get some love from the media.

There shouldn't be much of a discussion for 1st team All-Pro center this season with how Aaron Brewer has played and he should be on the podium for Protector of the Year. Unique player & absolute weapon pic.twitter.com/F0uq60eoC3 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 8, 2025

Aaron Brewer is turning in the best season of a Dolphins center in nearly a decade

How far do you have to go back to find a Dolphins center that played so well he was getting recognition without the winning record? In 2017, the Dolphins started Mike Pouncey in the position. Despite serviceable players like Ted Karras and Connor Williams, Pouncey was the last great center the Dolphins had.

Brewer is making fans forget about the last six seasons. The Dolphins center was good last season after they added him in free agency, but this year has been on a different level. The much-maligned offensive line has been anchored by Brewer, and his play inside has made it easier to deal with the problems at right and left guard.

Jonah Savaiinaea is starting to play better. We can thank Brewer for his patience with the youngster. With James Daniels out on the left side, Brewer has had to pick up the slack there as well. The fact that he has is another reason why he should be getting more notice.

Brewer has a good chance to make the Pro Bowl, but an All-Pro is going to be a lot more difficult. Sportswriters will decide those awards later in the year, but the window is getting closer as the season winds down. Still, the Dolphins' new run-first identity has worked so well, largely due to Brewer's emergence.

Brewer's PFF grades are proving consistent. He is rated as the 4th-best center in the NFL with an 80.2 rating. His pass blocking grade is 64.6, good enough for 14th of 37 centers, but his run blocking grade is 89.6. That ranks him 2nd in the entire NFL.

The Dolphins center has only one sack attributed to him and has committed only nine penalties on 689 snaps this year.