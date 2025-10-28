This stunning Dolphins breakout could change everything for Miami

The Miami Dolphins were as low as a team could get after being embarrassed by the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. However, in true NFL fashion, they changed things fast, picking up a huge Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Dominating a promising Falcons team 34-10, some are wondering if the 2-6 Dolphins can actually turn the season around.

If Miami is going to get things going in the right direction, it will have to follow the formula that worked against Atlanta. That formula is a strong rushing attack, that opened everything up. While De'Von Achane was the leading rusher with 67 yards on 18 carries, rookie running back Ollie Gordon II was a big contributor with 10 carries for 46 yards, and one catch for a 20-yard touchdown. If Miami can consistently get those kinds of performances out of Gordon and the run game, it could stack some wins.

Ollie Gordon II emergence could help Dolphins turn things around

When people think about the Dolphins offense at their best, they think about Tua Tagovailoa and the team’s speedy receivers. While they make a lot of plays, this offense is built around a strong rushing attack when it’s at its best. A big reason why Miami’s offense hasn’t been at its best this year is that the team has struggled to run the ball.

The Dolphins are currently averaging 98.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 23rd in the NFL. That includes the 141 rushing yards from Sunday’s game, so things were really dire prior to this win against the Falcons. The goal now has to be sustainability.

Of course, that all starts up front with the offensive line, then De'Von Achane, who is RB1. If they do their job, and Ollie Gordon II can continue to come in and find his footing in the NFL, the Dolphins could improve their run game and get back to winning.