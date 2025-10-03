Dolphins starter quietly earning first Pro Bowl only Chris Grier knew could happen

Aaron Brewer is having an excellent season for the Miami Dolphins so far. He is one of the highest-graded centers in the NFL through four weeks of the season. However, he is being overshadowed by one player no one expected.

Chris Grier drew criticism from many fans in 2024 when he selected offensive tackle Patrick Paul. Knowing Paul would more than likely sit out most of his first NFL season, the second-round pick out of Houston was able to learn a lot from Terron Armstead.

Armstead retired after last season, and Paul became the penciled-in replacement. NFL fans and media were not impressed with the move, and many believed that Paul would be a letdown. That hasn't been the case.

Dolphins OL Patrick Paul is proving doubters wrong while posting high-end grades through four weeks.

Paul has been impressive so far this season. His pass protection has been good, as has his run blocking. The 23-year-old has had a few missteps along the way, but that's normal for a developing lineman. For the most part, he's holding the edge far better than anyone expected.

So far, the grading of Paul's performance across various media platforms has continued to show progression and Pro Bowl-level numbers. His 83.6 pass-blocking grade ranks ninth out of 109 offensive tackles, per Pro Football Focus. He's only allowed one sack and four pressures. Dolphins fans could not have asked for a better start to the season.

Unfortunately for Paul, Pro Bowl players are typically either dominant, on a winning team, or popular. The second-year pro is dominating, but he misses the other two.

The best news for Dolphins fans is that Paul is still young. This is his second season in the league, and he didn't play much last year. In reality, this is his first full season in the league as far as getting consistent playing time.

In 2024, he played just 30% of the team's offensive snaps. So far through four games, he has played 100% of those. This is where Dolphins fans are supposed to throw salt over their shoulders, knock on wood three times, and turn around twice.

The Dolphins need to have some good news on the line. Brewer can't do it alone and rookie Jonah Savaiinaea is struggling, James Daniels is still on IR, and Austin Jackson is as well.

At least Grier got this one right.

More Miami Dolphins News and Analysis