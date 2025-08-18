Dolphins' preseason proves Chris Grier made a major mistake on offense

General manager Chris Grier has made mistakes over his career, but this offseason, one glaring problem could come back to haunt the Miami Dolphins.

For years, the media and fans have listened to Grier tell them the offensive line wasn't an issue. He once said reporters were "more worried" about the offensive line concerns than the team. Grier proved himself wrong after the 2024 season when he said the line needed upgrades.

Grier seems to have hit on Jonah Savaiinaea, James Daniels, and Patrick Paul, but free-agent signing Larry Borom may struggle to make the roster.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier needs to fix offensive line mistake and find a better alternative

The Dolphins' offensive line isn't horrible, but Borom's practices haven't been good, and his work in the preseason has left a lot to be desired. The former Chicago Bears lineman is supposed to provide depth at tackle, but he can't consistently hold the edge.

Miami's offense has to be near perfect this year. The entire season rests on whether Tua Tagoavailoa can stay healthy, and one weak link along the line can hinder that.

The Bears didn't retain Borom for a reason. New head coach Ben Johnson rebuilt the offensive line when he took over the team. It was needed, and Borom was among the players they decided not to bring back, even as a depth player at a low cost.

Grier didn't see it that way. He saw a guy who could step in and provide depth when needed. It isn't working out that way, and to be honest, Borom's play has made many Dolphins fans wish that Liam Eichenberg was healthy and back on the field. Let that one sink in for a minute.

The Dolphins have a solid group of players on both sides of the ball. The cornerback room remains a glaring problem, but of all the moves made by Grier this year, Borom may be the one they can't afford to keep.

