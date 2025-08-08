Dolphins are quickly finding out what Bears fans already knew about Larry Borom

Larry Borom was one of two new offensive linemen the Miami Dolphins signed in free agency. The former Chicago Bears player will now face his former team.

The Bears are hosting the Dolphins for a joint practice ahead of their first preseason game, and it will be the first time Borom will go against them. The Bears drafted Borom in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He started 27 of 47 games, but his time with the Dolphins, short as it is, has not been good.

Borom has been inconsistent throughout training camp and is one of the players most often mentioned as having bad days and reps. Now, he has a chance to turn it around and prove the Dolphins were right, while letting the Bears know they made a mistake.

Joint practices will provide Dolphins' Larry Borom a chance at redemption

Borom is the No. 2 left tackle behind Patrick Paul, but fans should be seriously concerned if he has to play for an extended period this year. Frankly, Borom's roster spot could be on the line; that's how bad he has been thus far.

Borom is going to be pushed by recently added Germain Ifedi. Ifedi has more starting experience and has four more years in the league. The Dolphins' initial depth chart lists Ifedi as the fourth left tackle on the roster, but he has been on the team for less than a week and is also expected to be the right tackle starter until Austin Jackson returns.

If Borom has bad practices against the Bears and struggles in the team's first preseason game, his chances of making the roster will diminish. Borom will count $2.5 million against the Dolphins' cap regardless of whether he makes the team or is released.

The Dolphins need him to start practicing like they expected. Offensive line coach Butch Barry is one of the best in the league, but he has his work cut out for him. Miami is thin at the tackle position. Kion Smith and Ryan Hayes are the backups to Jackson, who is going to miss most, if not all, of the remaining practices. His availability for Week 1 is in question.

Miami was hoping Borom would solve some of its offensive line issues. So far, he has not. The depth across the line remains one of the biggest weaknesses on the team's roster.

More Dolphins News and Analysis