Dolphins' first notable cut of training camp is already painfully obvious

When free agency began back in March, the Miami Dolphins did what they had to do and finally added some offensive linemen. However, one of their new additions may not last long.

General manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel do not have to make any roster cuts just yet, but one player better step it up, or he may be gone before camp ends. Signing Larry Borom raised questions at the time, and he is not doing himself any favors at the moment.

Liam Eichenberg suddenly looks like a guy the Dolphins wished was on the field. He has been injured and has not participated in camp thus far. Miami, however, has been getting great play from the starting unit that includes a returning Austin Jackson at right tackle, free-agent addition James Daniels, rookie Jonah Savaiinaea, and Patrick Paul at left tackle.

Miami's biggest issue seems to be the utter lack of depth behind the starting unit. This is problematic because Jackson can't be 100 percent relied upon, and Daniels is coming off an Achilles injury.

Signed to provide versatility and depth, Borom is getting consistently moved off the ball during drills. It's not one media member seeing it; they are all on social media talking about his performance, or lack thereof.

On the 2nd day of O-line vs D-line reps Patrick Paul won every snap, dominating everyone, including Bradley Chubb twice. Larry Borom did better than yesterday, when he sucked. Jaelan Phillips won majority of his reps. Jackson Carman was hot and cold. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 30, 2025

Larry Borom continues to struggle in training camp, leaving his future with the Dolphins in question

With Eichenberg out, the Dolphins added Daniel Brunskill to the roster. Since his arrival, the comments haven't been good or bad. That bodes well for the newest addition, considering how poorly Borom is playing.

The Dolphins didn't invest a lot of money in Borom, giving him a one-year deal that carries a $2.5 million cap hit. If he can't make the roster, the Dolphins will eat the entire thing, as his contract is fully guaranteed, per Over the Cap.

Borom struggled in Chicago, and it seems as though it is continuing. Butch Barry, the Dolphins' offensive line coach, may be trying to break some bad habits. As camp progresses, perhaps we will see him correct some of the mistakes, giving him a better chance to make the final 53, but for now, it's hard to pencil him in as a lock.

