First day of Dolphins camp throws veteran’s roster spot into question

Now that the players have arrived, the Miami Dolphins will hold their first practice of training camp on Wednesday. Some won't be on the field, maybe not for a while.

On Tuesday, Dolphins veterans reported for camp and underwent conditioning tests and physicals. Two players, Liam Eichenberg and Darren Waller, were placed on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, while Ifeatu Melifonwu was placed on the Non-Football Injury list (NIL).

In the case of Melifonwu, Mike McDaniel isn't overly concerned and told reporters Wednesday morning that his designation is preventive and that while there is no timetable for return just yet, his issue isn't something concerning. That isn't the case for another veteran.

McDaniel called Eichenberg's situation "week to week." That doesn't sound horrible given the fact it is just day one of camp, but he further eluded to the possibility of the former second-round pick not being ready for the start of the season.

McD says Liam Eichenberg (PUP) will be out for weeks pic.twitter.com/Y3wt4xxeRS — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) July 23, 2025

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel won't put a timeline on Liam Eichenberg's return

Like him or hate him, Eichenberg is a tough player as McDaniel pointed out in the clip above. He has played through injuries in the past and while he hasn't been consistent in his first four seasons, he has given it everything he has.

Eichenberg's future with the Dolphins relies on his ability to shed whatever is keeping him off the field. The addition of Daniel Brunskill on Monday puts his future in question, especially if he can't get healthy. It's hard to imagine Miami outright releasing, but if this is one of those situations that keeps him out of practices, Miami could opt to start him on injured reserve.

The Dolphins need quality depth on the line. Eichenberg is supposed to provide that; Brunskill might. The former Titan has the same versatility as Eichenberg, with more starts, fewer penalties, and comparable NFL experience.

For now, the Eichenberg situation will need to be monitored for the foreseeable future. Dolphins fans may not like Eichenberg, but the team is thin on the interior offensive line. They need him to get healthy.