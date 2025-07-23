Dolphins turn up the heat on disappointing draft pick with latest camp move

With training camp now open for the Miami Dolphins, the last thing players need to deal with is not being able to be on the field. That was the case for Liam Eichenberg on day one.

The Dolphins veteran will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. What is keeping him off the field was not clarified in the announcement. In a corresponding move, Miami released quarterback Brett Gabbert and signed offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill.

This is going to get a bit interesting for Miami, but more so for Eichenberg, who may find himself looking for work sooner than he might have expected. First, we need to rewind the tape for just a minute.

Eichenberg hit free agency in March, but he did not find a new home. Instead, Chris Grier brought him back to the Dolphins for a fifth season. His contract is for one year. With him now on the PUP list, Miami needed more help on the line. Enter Brunskill.

Daniel Brunskill could be poised to take Liam Eichenberg's job on the Dolphins offensive line

With Eichenberg out, Brunskill has an opportunity. The value Eichenberg had in Miami was his versatility. He was able to play inside and on the perimeter while also giving the Dolphins a backup center. The problem wasn't his ability to play several positions; it was the fact that he did so inconsistently at best.

Dolphins fans should be thrilled if Brunskill sticks on the roster. In his career, he has only 10 penalties. In comparison, Eichenberg has 24 in fewer games.

Brunskill can play all over the line. He started his career in San Francisco where he played right tackle, then he shifted to guard. He even saw burn at center. For the better part of his career, he has played on the interior. The former 49er and Titan has started 66 of 92 games, including 10 last year at center for the Titans.

While Brunskill won't be looking to become a starter given the shift on the line, he is perfectly poised to take over Eichenberg's job if he can't get back on the field quickly. If he does, there is a good chance that Brunskill would stay with the Dolphins, providing them valued veteran experience, competition, and, of course, much-needed depth.