Mike McDaniel's reason for Liam Eichenberg re-signing reveals Dolphins' naive plan

Miami Dolphins fans know the roster will look different in September, but who joins them remains a mystery.

The Dolphins started to make waves early in free agency by signing veteran offensive lineman James Daniels to fill one of the two guard vacancies. When they added Larry Borom, it seemed they were working to build the depth. Then it got quiet, and the Dolphins were no longer making improvements.

Sure, the Dolphins had other needs, and yes, there is a draft in late April, but they still needed to fix the line. When they brought back Liam Eichenberg, the initial reaction wasn't good, and the contract may be tolerable, but overall, he isn't an improvement.

Chris Grier has done a good job of avoiding the press since the season ended, including opting not to speak at the NFL Combine, leaving Mike McDaniel to field questions. McDaniel again met with the media at the owner's meetings in Palm Beach this week.

Mike McDaniel makes it clear Liam Eichenberg has to earn the starting job, but Dolphins are rolling the dice

McDaniel wants everyone to know he understands the vitriol toward Eichenberg. He also wants fans to know he has to earn his job.

"Liam has taken some bullets and some losses," McDaniel said, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. "But great teammate, added value, and we're happy to have him on the Dolphins. And for him to be a starter, he's gonna' have to be his best version of himself that he's ever been."

What is intriguing is that McDaniel believes there will be considerable competition for the job.

"We have the opportunity to create some more competition at a higher level than we've had in years past with that position."

That is not something Dolphins fans will like hearing.

The comments about having better competition are odd, considering they don't have great depth along the offensive line. Drafting a player on Days 1 or 2 would create competition, but adding developmental prospects on Day 3, especially in a weak guard draft class, would be concerning.

It could indicate that the Dolphins plan to readdress the position after the draft with available free agents, but the remaining group is underwhelming.

Fixing the problem requires a good draft and additional free agency work by Chris Grier, but until that happens, Eichenberg is the starter, even if McDaniel is unwilling to admit it.

