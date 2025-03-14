Grading the Dolphins' Liam Eichenberg signing (no, it's not an F)

On Wednesday evening, the Miami Dolphins re-signed guard Liam Eichenberg to a one-year deal. It didn't go down well with the fans.

The Dolphins need to find capable starters, but they must also plan for inevitable injuries. This is where Eichenberg's value comes into play. James Daniels is a great addition to the roster, but he is coming off an Achilles injury. If he misses time, who can step in? Miami's roster isn't full of up-and-coming stars waiting in the wings to play guard.

Eichenberg memes have been all over the social media channels, while some in the actual media are calling for cooler heads, citing his versatility and the fact that he is a "great guy who shows up to meetings on time."

It's hard to read those opinions when you watch Eichenberg get beat up on Sundays and then suddenly have a good game out of nowhere. There is some truth to it; Eichenberg brings value, as long as he doesn't start.

Fans want the Dalton Risners and Brandon Scherffs of the NFL. They want maulers and bullies, not a guy who has played four seasons and could be mistaken for a rookie with his inconsistent play. The Dolphins can't afford to bring in the top guys at the position and keep their fingers crossed they make a difference.

Liam Eichenberg's return grade isn't as bad as one would expect for the Dolphins

Grade: D+

The re-signing of Eichenberg isn't an F grade. It would be a copout on anyone's part to say he is. To be an F, you would have zero value and/or be well overpaid. Eichenberg has value. He is a capable backup who can step in and play a series or two or finish out a game.

Eichenberg isn't a C grade, either, but D just seems too easy. It would make more sense to give him a D+ grade because he does fall somewhere between the two. His signing makes sense for the Dolphins even if it doesn't for the rest of us out here looking in.

Dolphins fans shouldn't expect him to be a starter, and if the team opts to put him there, they will be the ones that answer to it with injuries and lack of success. Besides, what happens if the Dolphins can't land a quality starting guard in the NFL Draft? Do they have options? It's tough to have to look at something you don't like with at least a bit of logic.

Grade? D+ — yeah, that sounds about right despite the fact it feels so wrong.

More Dolphins News and Analysis