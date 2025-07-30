Forgotten Dolphins tackle is soaring toward Pro Bowl-level breakout

The Miami Dolphins have been listening to a lot of negativity ahead of the 2025 season, but one player is starting to silence some of that.

Enter second-year tackle Patrick Paul, who has made an excellent start to the summer. It's easy to forget about Paul, who the Dolphins drafted in the second round a year ago but barely played as a rookie.

"Paul just completed stood Bradley Chubb up. Chubb tried a redirect spin but couldn't escape the jaws (the hand clamp) of Paul," writes Travis Wingfield of the Miami Dolphins Podcast Network. "Confidence in our young LT just continues to grow with a fantastic first week."

Wingfield noted that first-rounder Kenneth Grant had found success against the Dolphins' offensive line, but few could beat Paul: "Conversely, nobody has gotten an inch on Patrick Paul. Pure stonewalling."

Patrick Paul is putting on an offensive lineman clinic in the first week of Dolphins camp

When the Dolphins entered the 2025 free agency period, fans were screaming and beating their fists for an upgraded offensive line. They were rewarded with James Daniels, Larry Borom, and Liam Eichenberg. The draft would provide Jonah Savaiinaea.

For the most part, the line looked better on paper after the draft, but questions about left tackle remained. The Dolphins were hoping second-year tackle Patrick Paul could replace retiring Terron Armstead. Armstead played a key role in helping Paul develop during his rookie season.

General manager Chris Grier may have finally gotten a lineman selection right.

After playing sparingly last season, Paul was the heir apparent to Armstead. The Dolphins knew Armstead wasn't going to be around after the 2024 season, so drafting his replacement made sense, even if it meant he had to sit out most of his rookie year.

This year, Paul is getting recognition from the media in attendance. Not because they are watching him closely, but because he is giving them a reason to watch.

If Paul can continue this progression, he will be a lockdown left tackle who will have a huge impact on the Dolphins' run game and passing game. There is still room to grow, but so far, he is doing everything right.

More Dolphins News and Analysis